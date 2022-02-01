Snap A Great Pic Of Your Pup For Prizes With Dog Days Photography & Hound Rescue

Whether they’re new to you or an old friend, photographer Bryn Bonino is encouraging pet parents to take pictures of their beloved fur babies with a fundraising event that gives back.

What is “Every Dog Is Lovable?”

“‘Every Dog Is Lovable’ is a fundraising campaign by Dog Days Photography. The goal of this philanthropic event is to raise $4,00 for the chosen charity, Hound Rescue. The resulting product will be a coffee table book featuring 40 dogs.

“Hound Rescue is dedicated to the rescue of abandoned hounds across Texas and their placement in loving homes. They also educate current and potential hound owners about the specifics of these breeds. All proceeds from the sale of the book and campaign will go directly to Hound Rescue to support their mission.”

How To Participate

“Upload a photo and story of your dog to the dedicated microsite – fee is $10.

Share your entry and get family and friends to vote – $1 per vote.

Stay tuned to see if you’ve won a bimonthly mini-contest prize or if you’re invited to a photo session with Dog Days Photography.”

Awards

“Up to 40 dogs will be invited to a custom photo session with Dog Days Photography and to have a double-page spread in the ‘Every Dog Is Lovable’ coffee table book.

“Twice a month there will be mini-contests, and the dog with the highest number of votes will win a gift complimentary of one of the sponsor businesses. The sponsors are Elite Performance and Motion Chiropractic, ATX Pet Portraits, Just Four Paws, Barn Dog, Noah’s Bark Pet Boarding, Bluebonnet Animal Hospital, Paws on Chicon and Star of Texas Veterinary Hospital.”

The campaign is currently live! Photo sessions will be held on an ongoing basis, and mini-contest winners will be drawn every two weeks until March 18th. Learn more about getting your pup in the spotlight at DogDays.Photography.