Snake Bite Myths And Facts From Ally Medical

What are the most common myth about snake bites that you want us to know?

The most common myth that was disproved to me years ago is the concept that a smaller snake can’t control its venom so their bites are more serious. That simply is not true. The larger the snake the larger potential venom load. I was able to ask this years ago at a ER venom conference and was glad to see that my practice was matching what the speakers confirmed for me.

What should someone do who gets bitten by a snake?

You should seek emergency medical care in an Emergency Room. My preference would be for you to go to an ER with anti-venom. Our ER does carry anti-venom for rattlesnake, water moccasin and copperheads.

What should I NOT do if I get bitten by a snake?

Please do NOT apply a tourniquet, ice, suction devices or electrical shock of any kind. I know that sounds crazy but it happens and none of those things help and have been proven to actually make your snakebite worse.

Do you need someone to bring the snake with them to the ER if they are bitten?

NO. We prefer that you not bring the snake with you. A picture from your phone is great but also not required. Anyone versed in snakebite care will be able to tell if you have received an envenomation from a poisonous snake.

