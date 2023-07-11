Coming in from the pool, in the car on a road trip, at a picnic…summer is for snacking! Kim Eagle with Earn That Body has healthy tips to enjoy seasonal treats.

Kim says that portion control is one of the biggest items to tackle. Chips, cherries and ice cream all need to be in a bowl, not a bag or carton. Kim suggests putting one serving of watermelon on a plate, instead of cut up slices or balls.

Kim has a Summer Swaps Challenge going on now!

“The Summer Swaps Program & Challenge is designed to help you get in shape or stay in shape during summer. Since we all know that we sometimes get off-track with vacations and crazy summer schedules, this is the simple challenge to keep you moving and motivated. And don’t worry, you can do this while on vacation!

“ETB has 19 Workout Programs & Fitness Challenges with over 100 video/audio workouts! I want to make sure you have tried them all and/or go back to some oldies but goodies that really pack a punch. There will be monthly prizes, too!

“If you are not already in the Challenge, you can still join for July/August!”

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Kim has a free newsletter that will keep you in loop (as well as giving great tips and recipes) on all her latest plans. To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.