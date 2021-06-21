Smart and Healthy Snack Options During Summer With Health Expert Frances Largeman-Roth

Nationally Recognized Health Expert Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to discuss smarter, healthier snacking during summertime.

Largeman-Roth is the New York Times best-selling author of “Eating In Color” and her most recent book “Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen.” She’s also the go-to nutritionist for network morning shows like CNN, The Rachel Ray Show and Dr. Oz.

In the Studio 512 segment, Largeman-Roth shares healthier snack options, top to-go recommendations for smarter snacking, tips for curbing hunger and more.

For more information and recipes, visit www.TipsonTV.com.

This segment is paid for by The California Walnut Board, NaturalDelights® and Premier Protein. It is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.