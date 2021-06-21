Smart and Healthy Snack Options During Summer With Health Expert Frances Largeman-Roth

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Nationally Recognized Health Expert Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to discuss smarter, healthier snacking during summertime.

Largeman-Roth is the New York Times best-selling author of “Eating In Color” and her most recent book “Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen.” She’s also the go-to nutritionist for network morning shows like CNN, The Rachel Ray Show and Dr. Oz.

In the Studio 512 segment, Largeman-Roth shares healthier snack options, top to-go recommendations for smarter snacking, tips for curbing hunger and more.

For more information and recipes, visit www.TipsonTV.com.

This segment is paid for by The California Walnut Board, NaturalDelights® and Premier Protein. It is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Show Your Stripes

SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss