Slow, Small-Batch Skincare From Folk Potions

Raina Rose of Folk Potions joined Steph and Rosie to talk about her handmade, organic products and how to use them to treat yourself to some self care.

All of the products including oils, soaps and salves are formulated with the whole family in mind, and are safe for kids and anyone with sensitive skin.



Ideal for everyday use and self-care, all of the versatile products are made with ingredients that are safe for the whole family, using the all-natural healing power of plants.

The Magic Face Oil is their bestselling product – and one that does it all. It can be used for nearly everything, from a daily moisturizer to removing makeup. It takes six weeks to make as the oils and herbs infuse and features only natural ingredients.



Products can be purchased on the website folkpotions.com, and locally through Farmhouse Delivery



Follow @folkpotions on Instagram for updates on new products and pop-up events or markets