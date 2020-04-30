Slow-Developing Beauty Products With Rank & Style

With all this time at home, you might want to try a beauty product that develops more slowly, for deeper results. Rosie spoke with Jamie Chandlee of Rank & Style about some of their most-loved options from around the internet.

5 product: St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse

4 product: The Ordinary Peeling Solution

3 product: Dermaflash Exfoliation Treatment

2 product: RapidLash Eyelash Growth Serum

1 product: Baby Foot Peel

In addition, Jamie says, “our team has shifted gears in order to publish content that is more relevant for our readers. For example, more at-home content, kids activities, lounge-wear, self-care, etc.”

Learn more about how their lists work — and see the rest of this top 10 list — at www.rankandstyle.com.