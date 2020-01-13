Slip Into Something … Versatile! With Altatudes

Slip dresses are not just for nighttime anymore – at Altatudes, they’re waking things up!

“Fall It Up!”

Trend: Transition any silk dress into fall/winter-ready by layering with your favorite sweater.

Tip: Adding a sweater or T-shirt and tie or belt, and you are stylishly on-the-go!

Here Kelli wears: Maxi black silk slip dress, with a belted leopard sweater and pair of sexy heels! Perfect for date night!

“You’re The Vest!

Trend: Use slip dresses as the perfect base staple. Look for a slip dress with a little something extra – an asymmetric hem, a cowl neck, a low-back, thigh-hi split – then add another piece.

Tip: Change-up this easy, breezy look in a matter of minutes with an addition or change of a jacket: jean jackets, blazers, loose coats, sweater dusters! And don’t be afraid to borrow a look from the boys: pair with a bomber jacket (with bling of course), add some simple slide-ins, and you’re off.

Here Allie wears: Here Allie is “Casual Friday” ready with an asymmetric silk slip dress with long blush cashmere wrap vest and jazzy heels. Switch to slides in seconds and add a sparkly jacket for fun!

“Let’s Get Crazy!”

On Alta: Same silk slip dress as Kelli, but with a twist! Knot-tie your favorite logoed T-shirt and use it as a styling tool making the slipdress into a skirt. Alta loves to roll the sleeves up on a jacket or top. She feels it elevates the look. Add statement jewerly, and a leopard print coat to take it up to the heavens!

You can also wear slip dresses by day as a beach cover up, and by night, pair them with some fancy sandals or slides and you’re fashion-forward ready for an fab evening in style!

Altatudes is proud to again host its Annual Altatudes Hearts and Handbags®. In its third year, the initiative is set to empower young girls in underserved areas to embrace their worth and help set them on their life path with a healthy self-esteem and strong confidence.

This year, the event is slated to have girls from Bertha Sadler Means Leadership Academy, the Colours Program and Kealing Jr. High School participate in the day-forum.

Altatudes is requesting and accepting gently-used or new handbags filled with beauty samples, toiletries and products, gift cards and an inspirational note of encouragement beginning now through January 25. The handbags will be given to girls participating in the program on February 1. The overarching theme of this effort ‘confidence’, and will boast exercises and mini-presentations to boost confidence and self-worth.

“A woman or girl cannot feel good in her clothes unless she feels good in her heart and mind. The Hearts and Handbags® helps to light a fire of confidence and self-esteem in girls that need to know they matter,” exclaims Altatudes owner and founder of Hearts and Handbags®, Alta Y. Alexander.

Those wanting to donate a bag in your closet no longer in rotation for a participating girl, please drop by Altatudes Monday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm.

Girls interested in participating, please contact Altatudes before January 17, 12 noon.

Following the afternoon of the all-girls program of confidence building on Saturday, February 1, shoppers can enjoy beverages and bites, new-beauts (new apparel) and price-breaks!

Learn more about the pieces Alta carries by visiting her in person at 1717 East 12th Street. For more information, give her a call at (512) 761-4292, or check out www.altatudes.com.