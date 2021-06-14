Slide Into Marble Falls This Father’s Day Weekend

Slide Marble Falls is a two day family friendly water party hosted by the Marble Falls Chamber. The three lane, 1,000 foot, padded slip -n-slide will be a good reason to cool off in the Texas Summer

We just might have found the coolest attraction in Central Texas! Slip into Marble Falls, this father’s day weekend. Marble Falls is hosting an upcoming event that features a 1,000-foot padded slip-n-slide that will take over 2 full blocks of downtown! Tickets are on sale now for this 2-day event that runs on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. as well as Sunday, June 20 from 12 -8 p.m.

You can get tickets for a 2-hour session, an all-day pass, or a Slide Fast Pass that allows you to cut the lines. Pricing is as follows:

Two-Day Pass – $75

One-Day All-Day Pass – $40

2-Hour Wave Ticket – $20

Add a $10 Fast Pass to skip the lines! (limited quantity available)

For children’s safety, riders must be ages 5+ and over 46 inches tall to ride. You can get your tickets and more info at www.slideintomarblefalls.com. This is definitely one of the most unique ways to celebrate dad and cool off in this Texas heat!