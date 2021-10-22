Sleepwear Fashion Trends With Nicolette Brycki And Lands’ End

Now that fall is here and the holidays are just around the corner, it’s time to get on your pajama jam with sleepwear fashions.

Nicolette Brycki, a style expert & TV lifestyle host, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about teaming up with Lands’ End to reveal the comfortable new styles to celebrate better sleep.

Brycki discussed the sleepwear fashion trends to get your pajama jam on this season, her favorites, which might surprise us, and other suggestions.

For more information, visit LandsEnd.com.

This segment is paid for by Lands’ End and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.