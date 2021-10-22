Sleepwear Fashion Trends With Nicolette Brycki And Lands’ End

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Now that fall is here and the holidays are just around the corner, it’s time to get on your pajama jam with sleepwear fashions.

Nicolette Brycki, a style expert & TV lifestyle host, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about teaming up with Lands’ End to reveal the comfortable new styles to celebrate better sleep.

Brycki discussed the sleepwear fashion trends to get your pajama jam on this season, her favorites, which might surprise us, and other suggestions.

For more information, visit LandsEnd.com.

This segment is paid for by Lands’ End and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss