Slate Mill Wine Collective’s Sommelier Helps Us Throw An At Home Wine Tasting Party With Easy Pairings From Your Pantry

It’s Wine O’clock and Steph and Rosie are learning some easy ways to hold an at home wine tasting and use simple pantry items as pairings. They were joined by Jennifer Beckmann of Slate Mill Wine Collective to learn more.

Jennifer Beckmann is the sommelier and educator at Slate Mill Wine Collective, and she guides the day-to-day business of the winery and incubator. She is one of less than 500 wine professionals in the world to be awarded the title of Certified Wine Educators by the Society of Wine Educators in 2020 and holds a level II Certified Sommelier title with the Court of Master Sommeliers. She writes a bi-monthly wine column for Edible San Antonio and fervently supports local charity organization as a member of the Dames d’ Escoffier and San Antonio Chef Cooperative. Today Jennifer offered tips on tasting notes and what to pair with the wines below.

-2018 Viognier is noted for its perfumed nose that boasts lush jasmine and honeysuckle while maintaining a rounded and viscous mouthfeel. The palate shows bright acidity and notes of ripe apricot, Meyer lemon and white peaches. A complex variety that leaves the palate with a long finish and deep craving for more.

–Couple in the Kitchen Rosé — This Wine Was Just Released Last Week! This full-bodied Bordeaux-style Rosé is the perfect addition to a night out or a date at home, even on the hottest of days. Made with a blend of Texas-grown Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, Tempranillo, and Petite Verdot, the Rosé has a rich mouthfeel and layered body. Notes of cherry and strawberry and wet slate minerality balance with racy acidity, all which pair wonderfully with simple or the boldest of recipes.

This wine was created in partnership with date night experts, Couple in the Kitchen, who will donate all profits to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation (RWCF) COVID19 Emergency Relief Fund.

-2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, made with grapes grown in the Texas High Plains. Cabernet loves the Texas High Plains climate. The hot days help ripen the fruit while the cool evenings help maintain a balanced acidity and structure. The 2017 Cabernet has a complex aromatic profile of roses and green bell pepper while the palate has notes of black cherry, cassis, pepper, graham, and cinnamon. The tannins are firm but well integrated with a bright acidity, leaving a long lasting finish.

For more information or to order wines check out Slate Mill Wine Collective.