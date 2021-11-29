Skinner’s Custom Screens — Kick The Pollen Out Of Your House With Allergy Guard

Mike Montgomery of Skinner’s Screens joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about his business and Allergy Guard can help kick pollen out of your house.

Is this a local business to central Texas and how long have you been in business?



“Skinner’s was started in 1972 in Georgetown and is located in one of the oldest buildings in Georgetown off of Williams Drive and I-35.”



What sets your business apart from other screen companies?



“Our diversity in screen lines, specifically. We have your standard screens, solar and the new lines Bulldog and Allergy Guard. Allergy Guard is a groundbreaking screen and is focused on health and wellness in homes. With the cedar in Central Texas, it will be a game-changer for allergy suffers and even for the homeowners that hate having the pollen and dust in their homes.”



What sets Allergy Guard apart from other screens of this nature?



“It is devised of a three-layer material with the nano filter in the middle. The manufacturer of this material has been in the filtration business since 1922 and has proven this screen blocks over 99% of pollen, preventing entry into the home, office and outdoor screen-enclosed spaces.”

To learn more about Skinner’s Screens and the advantages of Allergy Guard, call them at 512-686-1213 or go to SkinnersScreens.com.

