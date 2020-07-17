Skin Science Soul Teams Up With Emsculpt For The Next Generation of Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Non-surgical body shaping procedures have surged in popularity as more men and women seek treatments to improve their physique without surgery or downtime.

Dr. Alina Sholar explains why Emsculpt is so unique. “In the past, we could treat the skin and fat to help contour the body, but to truly transform the body, you must focus on all elements of body composition: skin, fat, and muscle. Emsculpt is a real game changer to strengthen and tone the abs, butt, thighs, calves, and arms.”

Dr. Sholar says that prior to Emsculpt, “Non-surgical body contouring treatments focused on reducing fat and plastic surgery focused on fat and skin. Emsculpt is the first treatment to go beyond fat and skin and focus on the development of muscle.”

Dr. Sholar explains that “There is a big demand for treatments that enhance muscles. At Skin Science Soul, we’re proud to meet that demand by offering the Emsculpt treatment to our patients.”

Why is treating the muscle so important? According to Dr. Sholar, fat constitutes, on average, between “15% to 25% of body composition, while muscle contributes 36% to 42% of body composition.” Because of its large contribution to the overall shape and size of the body, it is necessary to develop muscle mass and improve muscle tone to achieve the fit, sculpted physique people are expecting from their body contouring treatments.

“The treatment employs High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy to stimulate powerful supramaximal muscle contractions that you could never do on your own,” explains Dr. Sholar. She continues, “In response to these powerful contractions, the body adapts by strengthening existing muscle tissue and creating new tissue.” This ultimately produces volumetric growth, making muscles bigger and toning existing muscles so they are firmer and more defined.

A single, 30-minute Emsculpt treatment creates more than 20,000 contractions in the targeted muscle group. To equal the workout of one Emsculpt treatment on the abdomen, a person would have to perform 20,000 sit-ups or crunches. “Emsculpt enhances the muscles in a way that is not humanly possible to do on one’s own,” says Dr. Sholar.

In addition to muscle enhancement, Emsculpt is shown to reduce fat in the treated area. “Supramaximal contractions require a lot of resources to sustain. To fuel the powerful muscle contractions, the body taps into nearby fat cells for energy.” This leads to an overall reduction in fat. “Studies show a reduction of fat by 23% 6 months after the Emsculpt treatment,” notes Dr. Sholar.

