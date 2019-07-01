Sizzling 4th Of July Style With Greer Image Consulting

Picnics, BBQs, pool parties, field days…there’s a LOT that folks can do for Independence Day, and we want to look great doing it! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting came to Studio 512 to tell us about how to put our best foot forward for the 4th of July.

Raquel stresses ease of wear for a day where you might be getting into different activities! Natural fabrics breathe nicely and look festive. It’s easier to build an outfit around one piece from your closet that you like…and you can accessorize from there! You can really stack colors to go bold to show your patriotic pride.

Red, white and blue are always go-to colors for the holiday, but you can wear them in any combination you’d like! A light, summery dress with a sun hat makes for a great daytime outfit. Don’t feel that you have to sacrifice your style to dress for the holiday.

Interested in learning more about what looks best on you? Visit Raquel online at Greer Image Consulting, and follow her on social media for inspiration, @RaquelGreerGordian.