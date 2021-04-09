Sixth Annual Indie Meme Film Festival Goes Virtual For 2021

The past year has seen a shift in many industries, but maybe none quite as noticeable as the film business. With people streaming new releases from home, a local film festival has made the jump from the big screen to your comfy couch. This year’s Indie Meme Film Festival will be streaming April 16th-18th as well as April 23rd-25th.

Founded by two visionary women, Alka Bhanot and Tripti Bhatnagar, IMFF showcases culturally diverse and socially relevant independent films from South Asian countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and more. This year, the award winning festival will allow their audience to stream films & still connect (virtually) with filmmakers, by participating in live Q&As post-screening – all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

IMFF 2021 kicks off on Friday, April 16th with a meet & greet in the Q&A Lobby Building on Filmocracy where attendees can meet the IMFF Team, and mingle with other Festival Attendees. The festival continues Friday, April 23rd with a feature screening and US Premiere of Veyilmarangal (Trees Under The Sun) including a Q&A with filmmaker Bijukumar Damodaran.

For more information about their schedule click here and for tickets you can go here.

About IndieMeme.org

A 501c(3) non-profit, Indie Meme’s mission is to promote socially relevant independent cinema from South Asia, in an effort to influence social and cultural awareness and consciousness, and encourage and facilitate dialogue. Indie Meme engages, educates, entertains, and brings together different communities to promote cross-cultural understanding and build a globally conscious community.