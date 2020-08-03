Sips & Science: The Ginger Experiment

The Studio 512 crew kicked off the new work with with something to scratch your brain: there’s an experiment on the internet that indicates that you can keep your hand dry in water if it’s coated in powdered ginger! See the original idea here. This is a fun one to try with the kiddos!

What you’ll need:

A glass pitcher (clear is best, so that you can see the experiment from all angles!)

Something to retrieve (a pen, pencil, plastic toy or keys)

Water, filled high enough to reach your entire hand in the glass to retrieve your item.

Powdered ginger, enough to coat the entire surface of the water

How did Rosie and Steph do? Do you have something you’d like us to try? Send your story to us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!