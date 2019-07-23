Sipping Cocktails with Jack Allen’s Kitchen

It’s National Tequila Day! David Toby with Jack Allen’s Kitchen stopped by to show us his Pineapple-Black Pepper Rita in celebration.
Pineapple-Black Pepper Rita Recipe:
- Silver Patron
- Pineapple
- Citronge
- Pineapple
- Lime
- Black Pepper
Jack Allen’s Kitchen has been bringing Southern-inspired flavors infused with the spice of Southwestern cuisine to four locations in the Austin area. They serve refreshing cocktails including a section of 10 different types of margaritas. They have a Happy Hour Monday through Friday 3-7 p.m. featuring drink specials and half-priced appetizers.
Check out any of Jack Allen’s Kitchen’s 4 locations here in the Austin area: Oak Hill, 360, Anderson Lane and Round Rock. For more information go to www.jackallenskitchen.com, or follow them on their Instagram page.