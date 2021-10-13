Sip & Stretch With Vino Vinyasa & Fall Creek Vineyards

Morgan Perry of Vino Vinyasa joined Steph and Rosie to talk about an upcoming event at Fall Creek Vineyards and how to create balance with wine and a workout.

Vino Vinyasa® classes bring together vinyasa-based yoga and fun wine facts through creative yoga poses. Each hour-long educational class ends with a comparative wine tasting, inviting you to mindfully taste what’s in your glass while applying what you learned through the poses.

Private classes are available and are perfect for birthdays, bachelorette parties, or corporate team building in Austin, NYC, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Must be 21+ to attend.

For more information or to see what’s coming up go to VinoVinyasaYoga.com