Letterpress PLAY, a letterpress design studio and storefront on Austin’s Congress Ave, would like to invite you to their upcoming Sip and Shop Mother’s Day event! Founder and master printer, Kyle Hawley, joined Rosie to tell us more about it.

Letterpress PLAY will be showcasing new merchandise, serving complimentary wine, and offering a 15% discount on the entire store for Mother’s Day. Made In Cookware will also be displaying a small product assortment and some of their new Hudson Green collection by Brooke Williamson along with passing out discount codes guests can use in their store or online.

Event:

Sip & Shop Celebrating Mothers and Women at Letterpress PLAY

Date and Time:

Friday, May 12th

4 PM – 7:30 PM

Address:

2002 S Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78704

@letterpressplay

letterpressplay.com

About Letterpress Play:

Kyle Hawley founded Letterpress PLAY with two goals in mind: sharing the magic of letterpress printing with the world and encouraging others to consider sustainable choices. At Letterpress PLAY, we craft beautiful quality goods from our studio in Austin, TX and curate products from local artisans and makers. We believe everyone, big or small, deserves to experience the joy of creating with their hands. That’s why it’s our mission to foster community and play for everyone through our products.