Carissa Smith, the director of sales and marketing at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, and Chef Executive Sous Chef Alex Pyser joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their Hill Country Sip & Savor events coming up on August 4-5 and September 1-4, including discussing their smoker which they bring out for special events.

We would love to hear more about this event! What can guests expect if they were to stay with you over one of those weekends?

“Guests will get to experience a taste of the hill country with delicious barbeque, and they will be able to sample spirits and brews from local distilleries and breweries. We are thrilled to be providing guests with a sample of what dining in entertaining in the Hill Country is really like. We will have fun, family-friendly events, live music, great food, and a wonderful excuse for a staycation.”

The resort is so close to downtown but feels like such a great escape. Are you offering any specials that could help guests save this summer?

“We are celebrating the longer days of summer by encouraging even longer stays. Guests can save up to 15% when booking a room through the summer where they can enjoy one of our three outdoor pools, take in a round of golf on any of our four courses, or relax in Mokara Spa with a signature spa treatment.”

Book your stay at OmniHotels.com/BartonCreek. Day passes are available.

This segment is paid for by Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.