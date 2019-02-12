Love may feel complicated at times but that doesnt mean your pasta has to be. Joining us is Chef Al Fini, of It’s Italian Cucina to show you how to make Cacio e Pepe.
You can attend the Cucina d’amore cooking class on Monday, February 25th at their restaurant on south lamar. For more details, go to ItsItalianCucina.com.
Simple Refined Italian Pasta
