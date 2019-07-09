SIMPLE HEALTH: Summer Peach and Tomato Salad

Ingredients: red onion, peach, heirloom tomato, cherry tomato, sherry vinegar, olive oil, honey, kosher salt, black pepper and feta cheese,

1) Thinly slice red onion

2) Pit and cut peaches into wedges

3) Pit and cut tomato into wedges

4) Halve cherry tomatoes

5) Combine vinegar, oil, honey, salt, and pepper in bowl

6) Toss dressing with cut fruit/veg and top with feta and tomato, basil leaves

*serve immediate after tossing in dressing as the tomatoes will begin to macerate in vinegar

Skye is locally owned retirement community with dining focused on sourcing local seasonal produce and goods, Menu changes weekly in order to take advantage of what’s coming out of these farms. Just to emphasize the peaches in today’s recipe come from Jmark Farms in Liberty Hill and tomatoes, red onions, and basil comes from Isle Acres farm in Leander. This salad will be on the resident menu this week as well.



Executive Chef at Skye Living says, “I’ve been in senior dining for twenty years and have never worked for a company with this dedication to dining services. We are less of a “dining room” and more of a restaurant that happens to be in a retirement community. Residents seem to be excited and enjoy being pushed out of their culinary comfort zones by trying new items weekly.”- Noah Edwards

For more information on Skye Luxury Retirement Living give them a call at (855) 512- 7593. Skye Living is now open and accepting residents 55 years and older.