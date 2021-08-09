Simple Health: Pineapple Green Smoothie Recipe

Happy Monday! It’s a new day, a new week, and we (well, our Producer Brittany) decided to try something a little different before grabbing her cup of coffee this morning. She decided to make a green smoothie to get the day started and jump-start her week on a healthy note. Maybe you’ve indulged more than you should of this past weekend, or maybe you just want to be more intentional with your meals. This smoothie is quick, easy and not only is it nutritious, but it’s also delicious! It’s vegan, gluten-free, refined-sugar-free, and packed with essential nutrients that keep your skin, hair, bones, and heart-healthy.

Photo By: Brittany Lesoon

Ingredients

1 cup of filtered water or coconut water

1/4 cup of fresh pineapple juice

fresh juice from 1/4 lemon

handful fresh spinach leaves

1 cup of fresh pineapple

2 tsp. of chia seeds

1/4 tsp. fresh grated ginger

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender or juicer. Give everything a whirl until everything is smooth and blended together. Add some ice and blend together. Pour the finished smoothie into a glass and ENJOY!

Health Benefits Of This Smoothie

Fresh pineapple is not only sweet and delicious, but it also aids in detoxing your body, thanks to the presence of bromelain, a powerful digestive enzyme. This enzyme has been proven to aid in digesting protein, breaking down fats, and reducing inflammation. Pineapple is also packed with manganese, which has been recommended by nutritionists as a way to boost your mood if you’re experiencing symptoms of PMS.

Lemons are packed with antioxidant vitamin C, which is great for the skin and for fighting disease-forming free radicals. The citrus fruit has an alkaline effect on the body, meaning that it can help restore the body’s pH balance, benefitting the immune system.

Ginger has so many health benefits. It has been shown to lower blood sugar levels and improve various heart disease risk factors in people with type 2 diabetes. Ginger is not only great for reducing feelings of nausea, but it can help improve digestion, beat bloating, and reduce gas. In addition to this, ginger is high in antioxidants and is good for boosting the immune system.

Spinach offers loads of minerals and vitamins. The fiber in spinach aids digestion by promoting regularity and helping food move through our digestive systems.

Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health. They also contain fiber, which supports gut health, and energy-sustaining protein.

Photo By: WheatFreeMom.com

This article was inspired by this recipe & this recipe!

This article is not promoting detox diets. We are not a doctor or a dietician. Please consult with your doctor before trying anything new. This smoothie is to help inspire you to eat more greens, add more nutrients to your diet, and prove, not all green smoothies have to taste too earthy.