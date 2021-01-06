Simple Health: Check Out These 3 Small Changes That Add Up To Big Results. Plus, 3 Ingredients To Add To Your Plate This Year!

Did you know 92 percent of New Year Resolutions fail by February? That’s why we ask Certified

Health Coach, Megan Adams Brown to join us this morning to share some easy steps we can do to

gain a healthier year…scratch that, a healthier life!

The No. 1 reason most new year’s resolutions fail is they’re missing one key element: HOW.

If you don’t know how you’re going to do something… “get healthy”… “lose weight”… “eat better”… “workout more” “enjoy life”…then how the heck are you gonna do it?

The problem with most new year’s resolutions is they’re technically more of a wish than a goal.

So, if you have your new year’s resolution (or not), take it a few steps further and answer these questions:

What is the action I’m going to take daily to get me closer to this desired outcome?

What can I replace in my daily routine that will help me get closer to this desired outcome?

What systems can I build into my routine that will help me get closer to this desired outcome?

How will I know when I’ve completed the action?

How will I know when I’ve reached this desired outcome?

What milestones will there be along the way and how can I celebrate them?

How will I feel when I reach this desired outcome?

Answers these questions and now you’ve got something you can DO.

3 Small Changes That Add Up To Big Results

1. Drink 20 oz. of water before anything else.

We’re all super dehydrated when we first wake up in the morning. Think about it, you just went all night, that’s seven, eight hours (hopefully!) with nothing to drink. Even if you may not feel it yet, you’re parched. This is when you need to guzzle down some H20 and replenish your system.

Overnight your body went into detox mode. It took the opportunity while you weren’t busy doing other things (like eating, thinking, stressing…) and did a little cleanup. Now you need some water to wash that debris away and flush it out of your system.

Megan recommends 20-30 oz. of water first thing in the morning. Before coffee! This will rehydrate you, get things moving (if you know what I mean), and help balance your hunger levels all day long.

It’s really common to mistake hunger for thirst. And when you go into the day dehydrated you can be setting yourself up for insatiable hunger. Nip it in the bud with some serious H20 and see if your hunger level gets taken down a notch.

Something else to keep in mind: Coffee is super dehydrating. If you’re a coffee drinker, up your H20 intake, even more, to stay hydrated and curb cravings. For each cup, add two cups of plain water to maintain proper hydration.

Megan loves starting her day with hot lemon water. She squeezes a quarter of a lemon in a cup of hot water and sips while she gets ready for the day.

I find this wakes me up and once I’m hydrated, I don’t feel like I need caffeine as much. And come to think of it, I probably take in less caffeine as a result. Give it a try.” Megan Adams Brown, Certified Health Coach

2. Have greens at breakfast.

This is gonna sound kinda weird, but greens are kinda like sugar. The more you eat, the more you want. I’m talking about the dark leafy greens that make you think salad. The kale, spinach, chard… that wall of green at the grocery store that maybe you’re not totally sure what’s what or what to do with any of it…

Try sneaking some spinach or kale into a smoothie. Or add some sprigs to your scrambled eggs. You could even get ultra efficient and add a scoop of greens powder to water and drink your greens and H20.

3. Start a night time ritual.

Sleep is like a prereq for a healthy day. If you haven’t gotten enough of it, you’ll go into your day at a deficit and your body is going to crave energy (ie. sugar) to power through.

So how do we maximize our sleep and make sure not only that we’re getting enough, but that it’s quality, deep sleep our bodies need? It takes a little bit of prep.

This is where having a nighttime ritual makes all the difference. It’s a routine that tells your body it’s time to wind it down, relax, and get ready for sleep.

At a minimum you want to turn off all screens and electronics – anything with a blue glow – at least one hour before you want to be going to sleep. The light our phones, computers, and TVs emit to our bodies is like the sun and signals that it’s time to be awake.

Use that hour to relax and unwind. Do something that you enjoy and feels nice, and relaxes you like having your favorite herbal tea, reading a book, stretching, journaling, doing a face mask, or taking a bath or shower.

When you get in the groove and your ritual becomes routine it’s a signal to your mind and body it’s time to get ready for sleep. It will take you less time to fall asleep and you’ll get more of that deep, restorative sleep your body needs to be able to get up and do it all again the next day.

Ultimately you’ll wake up feeling more rested, you’ll have more energy, get fewer cravings, and get more out of your days. That little gift of time for yourself truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Nothing to lose here.

3 Ingredients To Add-In For 2021:

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of the most powerful healing foods on the planet. They’re a staple of Chinese medicine and have been used for thousands of years to treat everything from viruses to tumors.

There are more than 200 varieties used medicinally with different powers and properties. But even the most common of mushrooms will do your body good.

Generally, mushrooms are natural immune boosters and also work in the body to help regulate inflammation. The kind of inflammation that can exist and linger at low levels in the body and contribute to all sorts of diseases, like heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

Mushrooms are aromatase inhibitors which means they help balance the level of estrogen in the body, essentially helping to prevent certain estrogen-related cancers, like breast cancer.

In the world we live in today, where we come into contact with estrogens regularly from plastic bottles and containers, and added soy in so many foods, mushrooms work to block it.

They’re also high in vitamins and minerals that are critical to cell and immune function – selenium, riboflavin, niacin, potassium, phosphorus, zinc and manganese.

Superpowers aside, mushrooms are incredibly flavorful and add richness to whatever it is that you’re cooking.

The Dynamic Duo: Crucifers + Alliums

The two key contributors here are alliums (onions, garlic, leeks, shallots) and cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbages, cauliflower, romaine, brussel sprouts, etc.). Both are high in sulphur, a key component our bodies need to make glutathione – our bodies most important “master antioxidant” that’s critical for detoxification.

