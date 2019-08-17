Simple + Fun DIY Tie Dye And Watercolor Techniques With The Paper + Craft Pantry

Owner, Pei Sim with The Paper + Craft Pantry gave us the 101 on how to tie dye like a pro! Plus, we learned some simple techniques to paint a flower with watercolors.
The Paper+Craft Pantry is hosting a Summer Craft D.I.Y.: Tie Dye Party in their studio on Sunday, August 18th. You can pre-register and get your tickets online for an afternoon of tie dye fun! Plus, Pei has a beginner friendly watercolor painting workshop on Saturday, August 24th. This workshop will teach students how to paint a variety of beautiful flowers and foliage.

For more on Austin’s favorite stationery shop and worskshop studio check them out online http://www.thepapercraftpantry.com/ for more details. And give Pei a visit and tell her the team at Studio 512 says hi!

THE PAPER + CRAFT PANTRY
1023 Springdale Road 6B
Austin, Texas 78721

RETAIL + STUDIO HOURS
Tuesdays – Thursdays: 12pm-6pm
Fridays: 12pm-5pm
Saturdays: 12pm-6pm
Sundays: 1pm-5pm
Mondays: Closed

