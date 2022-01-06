Sign Up Today To Get New Year’s Discount On Crux Climbing Center

Lydia Huelskamp of Crux Climbing Center joined Studio 512 to talk about the benefits of indoor climbing, and who can take part.

Crux encourages people: climbing is doable at almost any age! Kiddos as young as two can start with mats and pads, and kids as young as 5 can wear harnesses and climb on Crux’s bouldering walls. Crux has plenty of instructors and trainers available to make sure everyone stays safe.

There are climbing classes, yoga, fitness courses and more options available, and Crux is offering a New Years resolution deal until January 6th with 20% off paid-in-full memberships plus waived initiation fees, and discounted Winter Day Passes (weekdays only for $12) until January 15th.

Learn more about classes, passes and what’s available for families at CruxClimbingCenter.com.

