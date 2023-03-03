It is projected that by 2034, older adults will outnumber children in the United States. The mission of Meals on Wheels Central Texas is to support this growing number of older adults through programs that improve their health and quality of life. They need your help to do it.

Theresa Medlin Crawford, the vice president for volunteer services and distribution at Meals on Wheels Central Texas, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us about their volunteer opportunities.

What are current volunteer opportunities for MOWCTX?

“The Meals on Wheels Program currently has meal delivery routes open throughout greater Austin. An individual or group can take on a weekly assigned route or serve as a substitute driver. With a weekly assignment, the same route is delivered each week. Substitute drivers choose a site and a day or days they are interested in volunteering. When there are open routes on those days, Volunteer Services will reach out to see if they would like to cover a route as a sub for that day. Meal delivery routes take one lunch hour or less to complete and usually have between six to 10 clients on a route.”

How do you apply?

“Sign-up is easy. Complete an online application on our website, watch the training video, and attend a 30-minute zoom orientation. Verification of driver’s license and insurance is required if driving. Visit MealsOnWheelsCentralTexas.org to apply.”

Are there other volunteer programs with opportunities?

Yes, we have:

HOPE (Healthy Options Program for the Elderly) — serves to provide additional food items to clients who have been identified as being the most nutritionally at-risk. HOPE is a collaboration between MOWCTX and Central Texas Food Bank.

Groceries to Go — a program that matches volunteers with clients who can cook for themselves, but who have no reliable or consistent help with grocery shopping.

PALS (Pets Assisting the Lives of Seniors) — provides assistance in caring for the pets of our clients by providing delivery of pet food and supplies and pet transport to veterinary appointments.

I hear you have a big event for volunteers coming up! Tell us what’s going on on April 1.

“We have a community-wide recruitment day on Saturday, April 1. Those interested can train on-site at our MOWCTX headquarters in East Austin. The event features food trucks, entertainment, and more.”

To learn more and sign up to volunteer to help those in need in our community, go to MealsOnWheelsCentralTexas.org.

This segment is paid for by Meals On Wheels Central Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.