Now, more than ever, it’s important to find ways to boost physical, emotional and mental health and the Austin Heart & Stroke Walk, presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas Mutual Insurance, is a great way to keep up or kickoff healthy habits and stay socially connected while making an impact in your community.

Studio 512 was joined by Heart Challenge Chair Erich Sanchack of Digital Realty and Board Member, Mark Hauerland of HEB.

The Heart & Stroke Walk will be October 22 at Q2 Stadium. This will be Austin’s most-inclusive event, and this year is apparently going to be the best year yet.

“This event is so much more than just a walk. There will be yard games, face-painting, five pillars educational activities CPR, women’s health; blood pressure screening; Life’s Essential 8 with addition of sleep and how you can get your best number, ways to impact your community – so we really to encourage everyone to come out…. Family, friends, young kids, and even pets!”

The American Heart Association has a long history of funding research, advocacy efforts, CPR training, blood pressure management and health education all across the five counties that they serve in Central Texas.

You can register for free at AustinHeartWalk.org to sign up and create your own team! Team HEB and Team Digital Realty are looking forward to walking with everyone!