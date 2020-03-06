Sign Up For The Tequila Dinner Fundraiser At Hecho En Mexico Benefitting Hill Country Ride For AIDS

The Hill Country Ride for AIDS is, more than anything, a community of kindness. It is unique in that it brings together the 9 local agencies it helps support along with hundreds of volunteers to host the most fun, well-supported, beautiful ride in central Texas — all while helping countless lives affected by HIV/AIDS. It is the most important ride of someone else’s life, and they need YOU to help make it happen!

There are three major types of ride participants: Riders, Volunteers, and Virtual Riders. You can find out more about each participant type on their respective pages, but the basics for each type are as follows:

Riders: Riders are the main fundraisers and the lifeblood of the ride! Without their tireless efforts, Hill Country Ride for AIDS wouldn’t be able to support their 9 incredible beneficiaries and all of the amazing work they do in the community. First-time riders commit to raising $250, and returning riders commit to raising $500. There are tons of fundraising tips, tricks, and tools to help you reach your fundraising goal — and beyond — online.

Volunteers: If Riders are the Ride’s lifeblood, volunteers are the backbone; they are the engine that makes the magic of ride day happen. They assist with everything from providing snacks at pitstops to pushing tired riders up Mt. McKinley. Volunteers aren’t required to fund raise, but many do! Regardless, volunteers are an integral part of the Ride, and a great way to check out what it’s all about without having to commit to riding a route.

Virtual Riders: This is the perfect option for people who will have other commitments on Ride day, but still want to support and raise donations for the Ride. This lets you support beneficiaries, even if you can’t join in for the ride, or are worried about the financial commitment. The organization still needs and appreciates your support! This is also a perfect way to bring on someone new to the ride who isn’t sure what they want to do yet. They can change registration types at any time to become a rider or a volunteer with the appropriate registration fee – just have them contact the ride office for more details.

Regardless of your participation type, you also get to chose whether you want to participate individually or as part of a team. Individual participation is the default, but teams are a great way to get involved and have a ton of fun with your friends, coworkers, or neighbors during the ride. There’s a team fundraising leader board, and teams that raise a certain amount can get special perks on Ride day. That being said, there’s no wrong way to participate in the Ride – as long as you’re having a good time!

The Hill Country Ride For AIDS is always in need of more Corporate Sponsors and Under Riders. If you would like more information on either of those, go to www.hillcountryride.org, or call 512-371-RIDE (7433).

