“Siete Sound Bites” Pairs Local Artists & Restaurants For A Delicious Virtual Celebration

Siete Family Foods, makers of grain-free Mexican-American food, is inviting the Austin community to join them for a night-in on September 12 while enjoying food from some favorite local restaurants and virtual performances from local artists.

This is Siete’s way of kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, since celebrating heritage is at the root of the Siete Family Foods brand.

Participating restaurants include Comedor, La Condesa, LORO, and Nixta Taqueria.

Each restaurant will be offering a special gluten-free dish for takeout on September 12, which will be “paired” with a local Austin musician. Pick up is available from 12-5 pm CT across restaurants.

Menu items include options such as: Nixta’s Veal Tostada, La Condesa’s Burrito Deluxe, Comedor’s Siete Foods Flautas Ahogadas, and LORO’s Texas-Style Queso Kit.

Then at 7 pm CT that evening, there will be a YouTube premiere concert featuring performances by The Tiarra Girls, Gina Chavez, Carrie Rodriguez and Adrian Quesada & Beto Martinez.

Following the event, a donation will be made on behalf of the restaurants and artists to the Hispanic Impact Fund, supporting the economic security and advancement of Hispanic Central Texans.

Pre-ordering meals is recommended using the link HERE.