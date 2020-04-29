Siete Foods Matching Up To $250k In Donations To Central Texas Food Bank

An exciting announcement this morning from the Central Texas Food Bank! Siete Foods are issuing a matching gifts challenge to the community which means they will match all gifts up to $250,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank. Rosie spoke with Mark Jackson from the Central Texas Food Bank about this challenge.

If you are looking for ways to help during this crisis, the Central Texas Food Bank could use your support. With an increase in demand and a strain on resources your finanical donations can help them continue to feed nearly 50,000 people every week. Just $1 can provide four meals to families in need. Donate right now at www.KXAN.com/FoodBank and help Studio 512 and H-E-B keep our Food Bank Feeding Central Texas.

