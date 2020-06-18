Texas Cases | Central Texas Cases | COVID-19 Case Tracker | Latest News | Stay-at-home Resources | Restaurants Map | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a News Tip

Show Your Love And Celebrate Pride Month By Supporting Local Businesses

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Happy Pride Month! Even though Austin Pride has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus, we have a couple of ways to help you celebrate, while supporting local businesses.

Celebrate with a pint of “EnjoyMINT for All” ice cream!

This Wheatsville Co-op exclusive has a decadent dairy-free peppermint base adorned with a rich trail of chocolate cookie crumbs and a gooey purple marshmallow swirl. It is dairy free, non-GMO and made with plant protein.

Local Etsy shop, Name Pinding is selling pride pins! A portion of the “Y’all Means All” pin proceeds will be donated to Out Youth. You can order online or check them out on Instagram @NamePinding for more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss