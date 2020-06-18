Show Your Love And Celebrate Pride Month By Supporting Local Businesses

Happy Pride Month! Even though Austin Pride has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus, we have a couple of ways to help you celebrate, while supporting local businesses.

Celebrate with a pint of “EnjoyMINT for All” ice cream!

This Wheatsville Co-op exclusive has a decadent dairy-free peppermint base adorned with a rich trail of chocolate cookie crumbs and a gooey purple marshmallow swirl. It is dairy free, non-GMO and made with plant protein.

Local Etsy shop, Name Pinding is selling pride pins! A portion of the “Y’all Means All” pin proceeds will be donated to Out Youth. You can order online or check them out on Instagram @NamePinding for more details.