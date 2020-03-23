Show Open Monday, March 23: El Arroyo, Takeout Tracker & Milam & Greene

A round-up of what Rosie and Steph discussed this morning:

El Arroyo is now offering pick-up and delivery options for both food and margaritas! Delivery is available within a 5-mile radius of the website. It’s so popular, they’re retooling their software, so if you can’t order today, try again tomorrow! Learn more at www.elarroyo.com.

We’re tracking what’s happening on the bar and restaurant scene the best we can, but www.takeouttracker.com is doing an incredible job of posting updates! Check it out for information on your favorite neighborhood spots, and what they’re offering right now.

Milam & Greene Whiskey in Blanco, Texas just introduced hand sanitizer called “Heads and Hearts Hand Sanitizer” that is now available for free at the distillery for customers and the community. The team is also distributing high proof alcohol to be used as a surface cleaner to retailers, and distributors. Master distiller Marlene Holmes is currently distilling their high proof spirits to ensure the ABV is high enough proof to be an effective sanitizing agent.

Normally, the byproduct of the distillation process known as the heads or tails gets used to clean and disinfect the distillery and Milam & Greene facilities. With this initiative, Milam & Greene can offer the sanitizers to anyone in the community that needs it. It is a great way for the small business to contribute to the community in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pickup is available at the distillery. For deliveries they request that inquiries go to the distillery tasting room manager.

Bottles are now available and the Milam and Greene team will be doing product deliveries and drops in Dallas, Houston, SA, and ATX. Learn more about the company at www.benmilamwhiskey.com.

Other distilleries are doing something similar! Desert Door will be pumping out 20,000 8 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer, free to the public. They’re also donating directly to police stations, nursing homes and the restaurant industry. Learn more at www.desertdoor.com.