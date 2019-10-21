Should Your Halloween Pumpkin Be Teal? Safety Tips From Physicians PremiER

Halloween is a fun time of the year, but we have to be sure we’re having a safe time, too! Dr. Lee Chilton with Physicians PremiER joined us on Studio 512 to tell us more.
HALLOWEEN HEALTH AND SAFETY PNEMONIC: “SAFE HALLOWEEN”
S Soft Short Swords, no Sticks or Stiff objects
A Avoid being Alone or Alleys, Always an Adult if <10yo
F Flashers or reFlective tape, Far From Fire, Fire retardant costumes
E Examine before you Eat, use Sort-Save-Small rations of candy
H Hold Hands and a flashlight when Hopping House-to-House
A Always check for Allergies: make-up, food, fabrics
L Look both ways: pedestrian injuries are most common
L Leave costume contact Lenses aLone!
O Only use sidewalks Or Opposite to traffic
W Wear Well-fitting costumes, shoes and masks
E Eat only from sealed wrappings and trusted home-mades
E Enter a home only if a trusted adult is with you, and NEVER EVER EVER take rides from strangers
N Never play with or walk near fire, and call Nine One One for emergencies!
A PUMPKIN FULL OF P’S
-Politely accept or refuse treats
-Phones for Phun and safety
-Parents too if Pre-10
-Paint your Pumpkins, don’t carve
-Park your Pets in a safe place
-Porch light on? Ding dong!
TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT
-From Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)
–www.foodallergy.org
-35 million food allergies, 1 in 13 kids
-8 major food types, growing numbers
-Teal Pumpkin = non-food and allergen-free treats
Sponsored by Physicians PremiER. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.