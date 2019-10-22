Should Your Halloween Pumpkin Be Teal? Safety Tips From Physicians PremiER

Halloween is a fun time of the year, but we have to be sure we’re having a safe time, too! Dr. Lee Chilton with Physicians PremiER joined us on Studio 512 to tell us more.

HALLOWEEN HEALTH AND SAFETY PNEMONIC: “SAFE HALLOWEEN”

S Soft Short Swords, no Sticks or Stiff objects

A Avoid being Alone or Alleys, Always an Adult if <10yo

F Flashers or reFlective tape, Far From Fire, Fire retardant costumes

E Examine before you Eat, use Sort-Save-Small rations of candy

H Hold Hands and a flashlight when Hopping House-to-House

A Always check for Allergies: make-up, food, fabrics

L Look both ways: pedestrian injuries are most common

L Leave costume contact Lenses aLone!

O Only use sidewalks Or Opposite to traffic

W Wear Well-fitting costumes, shoes and masks

E Eat only from sealed wrappings and trusted home-mades

E Enter a home only if a trusted adult is with you, and NEVER EVER EVER take rides from strangers

N Never play with or walk near fire, and call Nine One One for emergencies!

A PUMPKIN FULL OF P’S

-Politely accept or refuse treats

-Phones for Phun and safety

-Parents too if Pre-10

-Paint your Pumpkins, don’t carve

-Park your Pets in a safe place

-Porch light on? Ding dong!

TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT

-From Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)

-www.foodallergy.org

-35 million food allergies, 1 in 13 kids

-8 major food types, growing numbers

-Teal Pumpkin = non-food and allergen-free treats

