Should I Adopt A Dog? Yes, With Austin Dog Rescue!

Meet Cindy! Cindy was rescued by Austin Dog Rescue. She’s cute, smart, eager to please and loads of fun.

Currently Cindy is in a foster home, but is looking for her forever home. In quarantine she is working on her manners such as “sit, stay” and “down” and learning to love time in my crate. She sleeps there the whole night without making a peep.

She loves to play and hang with other dogs and is great with children over the age of 10. Learn more about Cindy here!

Austin Dog Rescue’s mission is to end the cycle of homeless animals by saving dogs from Central Texas Shelter that have no hope of a better life. They promote dog owners in the community to neuter and spay their animals while also giving resources to help austin animals live long and healthy lives.

They are an all-volunteer organization and all their dogs are housed and cared for by foster caregivers in a home setting.

You can donate to the organization through their website and also check out some of their resources such as the knowledge library which will tell you everything you need to know about taking care of your animal.