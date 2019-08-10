ShoTunes Rocks Out On The Ukulele

Many people think of the ukulele as a toy. Not so for ukulele brothers Sho and Shin! Playing their high-energy ukulele duets all around the Austin area, Sho and Shin are redefining the limits of the ukulele. As brothers, they have a natural bond that shows through their duets, yet they also both bring their own unique styles to the stage. Sho and Shin started playing the ukulele 7 years ago when they were 9 and 6. Since then they have both been rocking out on their ukuleles and showing people the true potential of their beautiful instrument.

If you’ve heard Hawaiian ukulele artist Jake Shimabukuro perform, or seen his viral YouTube video of While My Guitar Gently Weeps, then you’ll have an idea of what Sho’s ukulele playing sounds like. Otherwise, you’re in for a surprise! Sho is also a solo instrumental ukulele performer who has an album of original music, but also enjoys surprising audiences with song genres and sounds they never expected to hear from the ukulele. From classic rock covers to complex, live-looping dance beats, Sho makes audiences laugh and gets them up on their feet and dancing.

Sho performs at weddings, parties, and other private and public events. Catch him next at the Austin Central Library’s Woodstock Tribute concert on August 17th, and at “Uku-Beatle-ele-lele” – A Beatles-themed fund raiser for Austin Pets Alive on September 26th. You can contact him through his website, ShoTunes.com and follow him on social media, @Ukulele_Sho.

You can also find Sho’s new solo album, Making Summer Memories, available for streaming on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.