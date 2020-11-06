Shopping Help For Parents & Kids At Alexa James Baby

Karina Drake, owner of newly-opened Alexa James Baby, joined Studio 512 to show off her space and give us some great gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season.

For the gifts that are perfect for PLAY:

Guitar – Playing songs on a guitar can be a daunting task for beginners. Loog solves this with their 3-string guitars that reduce chords to the basic triad, allowing for an easier and faster learning process. It also has an app that can teach kids how to play guitar, and is available in a lot of fun colors too!

Golf set – Perfect for a boy or girl, play the golf sport game in the play room or backyard.

Sign language blocks – This beautiful 26 piece alphabet set features an impressed upper case and lower case letters and corresponding American hand sign language picture.

Gifts that are unique to AUSTIN/TEXAS:

Cowboy boots – Available in newborn sizes or when they’re walking.

“Austin Is Cool” book – From Chacos® to tacos, armadillas to tortillas, and bats to ten-gallon hats, this groovy kids book is your guide to all things cool and weird in Austin.

Hot sauce rattle – A must-have newborn toy for any baby with foodie parents, the Estella hot sauce organic rattle is a clever and quirky option for baby.

Gifts that are great for a NURSERY or KIDS’ ROOM:

Woven baskets / decor for the room – When the baby is a newborn (and is not interested in toys yet), it can be fun to give a decorative item that the mom will appreciate. This rectangle basket with handles on the side and made from palm leaf is ideal as storage in the kids room, and for the gift, you can fill it for items for baby + mom.

Beautiful books meant to display.

Do you need help with gifting for the holidays? Let Alexa James shop for you! Customers can submit personalized gift requests (gender, budget, gift message) and receive two to three options from the Alexa James Baby team for selection. From there, Alexa James Baby wraps and delivers the chosen gift at no additional charge.

Alexa James Baby also offers interior design consultation for nurseries and children bedrooms.

About Alexa James Baby:

AJB began in NYC, where Karina was working full time and attending Parsons School of Design at night. After becoming a mother, Drake was inspired by the children boutiques in Manhattan, and saw a gap in the Austin marketplace. Looking to fill that void, Drake and her family moved to Austin and opened the first location of Alexa James Baby in 2018 in Clarksville.

Designed by acclaimed interior designer Claire Zinnecker, Alexa James Baby showcases its curated assortment of child items in a space that is as comfortable for moms as it is for children. The open and airy space offers a nook for reading, and a toy kitchen available for playing. Local furniture makers Petrified Design created the furniture featuring clothing racks, book shelves, tables and dressers.