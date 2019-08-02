Shopping For Back-To-School At The Arboretum

In just the next few weeks, kids all over Central Texas will be heading back to school! Angela Cantalamessa from The Arboretum stopped by Studio 512 to talk about end-of-summer trends, vacation looks and back-to-school shopping.

The Arboretum is hosting a Back-To-School event on August 3rd! From 9 to 11 a.m., bring the kids for chalk art painting, balloon art, face painting and other fun arts and crafts.

The Arboretum is also having a movie night on August 8th. It’s the last of their summer series. This month’s feature will be “Shrek.” Activities for the kids start at 7 p.m., and the movie goes on at 8:30 p.m. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs — this event is free and open to the public!

Learn more about The Arboretum at 10000 Research Boulevard. For more information on stores, hours and events, go to www.thearboretum.com.

Sponsored by The Arboretum. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.