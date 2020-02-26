Shop Your Heart Out At The SoCo Select Farmers & Makers Market

Nothing like having the shopping come to you to kick a morning off right! SoCo Select Farmers and Makers Market founder Gretchen Von Eberstein stopped by Studio 512 — along with some friends — to show us a small slice of everything that the weekly event has to offer!

Just a few of the artisans we saw include:

Crumble Dessert Co.

House of Eberstein

Classic Childhood

Espacio Leather

Come see for yourself what the SoCo Farmers Market has to offer, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South Congress. To learn more, check them out online at www.SoCoFarmersMarketATX.com.