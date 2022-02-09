Shop Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him, Her, And BFFs At Kendra Scott

Amy Young, senior director of brand marketing at Kendra Scott, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about Valentine’s Day.

Kendra Scott has gifts for everyone on your list including her, him, and BFFs.

For her, share the love with the Ansley & Ari heart collections, the winter collection featuring hoops and whimsical shapes, diamond styles from her fine collection, and more.

For him or her, etch in your love with the engravable, sterling silver collection.

For him, Kendra Scott offers her Scott Bros. collection, which features many styles including necklaces, bracelets, and rings. The collection highlights giving back with its Cade bracelet, which gives back to youth causes.

Celebrate the “galentines” in your life with sips, shopping and forever friendship bracelets. Kendra Scott launched her Sparked Experience at the flagship store on February 7 — you can choose your style of 14 karat gold chain and get it custom measured.

Kendra Scott also carries sweets from local bakeries and this Valentine’s Day season she’s featuring a rose and strawberry-inspired menu.

Of course, philanthropy is at the core of Kendra Scott and that is no different this year. The brand is highlighting its Ubuntu Life collection, which features three different styles, many colors to choose from and sets of two for you to share with a loved one. What makes this collection unique and special is that the pieces are handmade by Kenyan women through empowered employment, providing jobs and health insurance.

Shop Valentine’s Day gifts and more at KendraScott.com or follow on social media @KendraScott.

This segment is paid for by Kendra Scott and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.