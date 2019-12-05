Shop The Santa Lounge & Market In 2ND Street District

On Saturday, December 7, visitors are invited to celebrate the holidays with 2ND Street District at Santa Lounge & Market at W Hotel Austin.

From 1 to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy holiday carols from local groups and solo artists while sipping holiday cocktails, browsing the local holiday pop-up shops, and giving back to a local charity.

New this year, 2ND Street District is thrilled to be partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. The first 100 guests to bring one toy to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin will receive a drink ticket for one free cocktail. This event will offer guests first-class retail options for all their holiday shopping needs. Stores participating include Beam Organics, Sikara & Co, Toy Joy along with the Toy Joy Kids Zone, Luxe Apothetique, Bonobos Guideshop – 2nd Street District, and more.

While you’re in 2ND Street District, be sure to visit the holiday window displays created by St. Edwards University students!

Find more information about Holiday Window Walk here: https://www.facebook.com/events/396688244544572/.