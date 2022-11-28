A great local seasonal shopping event, Mini Market, is returning on Sunday, December 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a new location this year, in East Austin: Distribution Hall (1500 East 4th Street Austin, TX 78702). Founder Cristina Bocanegra chatted with Studio 512 about what moms and minis can find there!

“Mini Market is a seasonal shopping event that makes supporting small, women and mother-owned businesses from around the country, convenient for conscious shoppers and modern families. In addition to their 60+ women-owned, small business vendors, guests can enjoy complimentary drinks, tunes from a local DJ, gift bags, and brand activations. For those mamas that can’t seem to find the time to bop into every store this holiday season, the Mini Market is one to for sure add to your calendar! Coffee and food trucks will be available on-site for purchase. The full vendor lineup is live now here. The Mini Market is always free to attend and open to the public – guests can RSVP here.”

Learn more about the Holiday Mini Market at ShopMiniMarkets.com.