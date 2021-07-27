Shop Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend, August 6th-8th, At The Tanger Outlets In San Marcos For Back-To-School Savings

School starts in August for many Texas communities, and the National Retail Federation expects 2021 to be a record-breaking year: total back-to-school spending is estimated to be over $37 billion dollars, up from almost $34 billion last year. If reached, these amounts will set an all-time high for the NRF survey’s history.

Just in time, the Tanger Outlets San Marcos are announcing their celebration of Texas’ tax-free weekend, which is August 6th-8th, 2021. Updates from the outlets say that they will offer shoppers a break from the State of Texas and local sales taxes on qualifying purchases, including all clothing and footwear purchases, individually priced at $100 or less during the weekend. Shoppers can also apply their TangerStyle coupons, available at Shopper Services, for 20% off their entire purchase, or 25% off a single item valid at participating stores, including Adidas, Aerie, Levi’s Outlet and Reebok until August 29th.

For more information, visit tangeroutlet.com/sanmarcos. Connect with Tanger Outlets San Marcos on Facebook and Instagram. Download the Tanger Outlets App for the scoop on events and the latest sales.

Visit TangerStyle beginning July 28th to download the coupon or visit Tanger Shopper Services!

To learn more about what purchases qualify for the tax-free weekend, check out the Texas Comptroller’s website.