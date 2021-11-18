Shop Small With Laura Elizabeth Jewelry At The 46th Annual ‘A Christmas Affair’

Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry spoke with Stephanie Gilbert out at the Palmer Events Center, where she is displaying her pieces during “A Christmas Affair.” This event is a five-day holiday market that benefits The Junior League of Austin’s signature programs and community non-profit partners.

JLA says that the “Annual event hosts over 200 retail merchants from across the country and attracts over 25,000 patrons. The 2021 A Christmas Affair presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships dates are November 17th-21st.

“The 2021 ‘A Christmas Affair’ is returning to the Palmer Events Center located at 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin. Visit our ticket page to purchase tickets for ‘A Christmas Affair’ now!”

Stephanie got instructions on how to find Laura’s booth: it’s located between the main entrance and the show-stopping Christmas tree. It’s lucky booth number 512, if you’re checking a map!

Laura is launching her holiday 2021 collection, which is focused on chains. She is excited to see everyone in person, and she will be available to help style her jewelry, give tips, suggest gift ideas and provide special offers. If you buy 2 pieces, you get to pick a FREE pair of select earrings for a stocking stuffer, and she’s also giving away a FREE necklace! Stop by her booth for more information.

Learn more about her pieces at LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

This segment is paid for by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.