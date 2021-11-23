Shop Small & Support Local With Holiday Deals From Laura Elizabeth Jewelry

Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry spoke with Stephanie Gilbert about the importance of shopping small and supporting local businesses, especially during the holiday season.

Laura says that the stress of packages that are stuck in transit is going to be an issue this year with international shipping delays. She suggests shopping local — and putting orders in early — to meet your holiday deadlines.

Laura also offered some suggestions on how to treat your best friend, a mom you know and even yourself this season.

Laura’s offering a Black Friday deal to get shoppers excited, with no coupon code needed. Laura’s Black Friday Deal: buy two items, get 30% off your total!

Laura is launching her holiday 2021 collection, which is focused on chains. Get a head start on holiday shopping now…and don’t forget to treat yourself!

Learn more about her pieces at LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

