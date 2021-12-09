Shop Small, Give Back & Have Fun This Holiday Season With Pop Spot Events

Paige Moore and Megan Tamporello joined Steph and Rosie to talk about Pop Spot Austin. Their goal is to help small businesses by hosting 3-4 curated shows each year while giving back to a different local charity each event. They will be partnering with a local charity, Saint Louise House for their holiday show happening December 16th-18th downtown at the Hilton Austin.

The overall vibe of the show aims for a unique experience complete with a DJ, passed champagne, kids activities and visits from Santa. Their motto is: Shop small, give back, have fun.

For more information check out PopSpotEvents.com

