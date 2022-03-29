It’s National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day and we’re celebrating small business in Austin that we love! Steph and Rosie rounded up a few of their go-to local favs and had a chance to share a few on-air and more below. They agreed that there isn’t enough time in a day to share all of the small businesses that are on their radar, but here are a few:

House Of Medicinals: Owners Jill and Steve have just become “Mom & Pop” to a beautiful baby girl so they really fit the mold of the day’s celebration! Their brand focus’ on Eco-Friendly, All-Natural Bath and Body Products that are good for you and good for the planet. With Mother’s day coming up, keep them in mind because they offer great gift bundles that mom will love! For more information go to HouseOfMedicinals.com

Make It Sweet: We think of them as Mom & Pop and we adore them and their business so much! Jennifer and Randy Bartos of Make It Sweet are good friends of Studio 512 and Jennifer impresses Rosie year after year with her custom birthday cake! Make It Sweet is the largest cake supply store in Central Texas. They offer classes, tools, ingredients and more to help you make the sweet treats of your dreams! For more information go to MakeItSweet.com

The Road Acupuncture: Brooke Taylor, Owner of The Road Acupuncture, emailed Studio 512 over 3 years ago when her business was just getting started. Steph has been a client and a fan of hers ever since and she’s also showcased Brooke’s work on-air several times. Brooke has now expanded her space and team and covers everything from cosmetic acupuncture to lymphatic body massage. She is constantly learning new techniques in her field and is always at the top of her game. The Road Acupuncture also has a focus’ on supporting all stages of pregnancy, Brooke was a real life saver to Steph during her infertility journey. For more information or to book an appointment go to ThisIsTheRoad.com.

Busy Bebes: Founders, Amy and Julie are current and former teachers who developed educational and entertaining bags for kids age 1-10 that are hands-on and screen-free! They offer a monthly subscription and Rosie and Steph are huge fans of their business! For more information or to place an order check out BusyBebes.com

Art Of Dough: This small business is woman owned and quarantine conceived. Meagan Dillard is a mamma to 3 young boys and needed a way to keep the kiddos busy during the start of the pandemic.

She developed a non toxic- food grade, scented dough and taught herself to use a 3-D printer to make bio-degradable (non plastic) cookie cutters. She then developed really cute, themed boxes that are now sold online and are perfect for activity time, a birthday gift or a special treat. For more information or to place an order go to ArtOfDough.com

Antonelli’s Cheese Shop: Kendall and John Antonelli are the owners of Antonelli’s, an incredible cheese shop that hosts classes and events to get people educated on all things cheese! They are always giving back to the community with their “do good, eat good” motto and they’re always looking for new partners to support local business. Antonelli’s Cheese Shop take pride in carrying products that are sustainable and responsibly-sourced — part of the “slow food” movement. For more information or to sign up for a cheesy class go to AntonellisCheese.com

A Few More Of Steph’s Favs:

Steph’s go to for local jewelry designers/makers is Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and CassandraCollections. She also loves Estilo Boutique for local fashion, Janet St. Paul Studio for all things hair and beauty, Letty Woman MedSpa for everything skincare related…and she’s recently been introduced to Mila & Me and House Of Shan for comfy, cute casuals!

We wish we could include all the locals we love on this list but stay tuned for more!