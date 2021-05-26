Shop Small During Memorial Day Weekend With Flame Candle Co.

Jimmy Jackson, owner of Flame Candle Co., joined Studio 512 to talk about supporting local artisan markets in Central Texas.

I had been wanting to start a candle company for a couple of years, and I helped establish a makers market in Manor around this time, and we didn’t have a candle vendor on the roster. I took it as a sign, so instead of not having a candle vendor, I just said ‘I’ll be the candle vendor!’ This started Flame Candle Co., and our mission has been the same since day one…All The Good, Without All The Bad.” Jimmy Jackson

Jimmy uses natural, consciously-sourced ingredients, with no plastics, chemicals, or other harmful substances that he says “are usually found in big corporate candles and self-care products.” Another important part of his mission was to showcase as many local businesses as possible, so candle vessels and essential oils are locally-sourced from Manor.

Our candle scents are inspired by many things, but mostly we use aromatherapy to create scents that not only smell great, but also make people feel better. Our scents can help reduce anxiety, support mental clarity, or increase relief to certain pain receptors. We are also launching a line of all-natural mineral soaks and scrubs that help people relax and detox for a total self-care experience.” Jimmy Jackson

Flame Candle Co. products can be found in local boutiques, like Layer Beauty Boutique and The Little Gay Shop. Flame also collaborates with local businesses, like Swift Fit Events, and it has an online presence at www.flamecandlecompanytx.com.

Coming up Memorial Day weekend: don’t miss the Frida Friday ATX x Manor Market! It’s happening Saturday, May 29th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Casa Garcia’s in Manor. There will be live music, vintage and handmade goods and emerging artists to explore. Admission is free, and the event is family-friendly. Hope to see you there!