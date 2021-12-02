Shop Small At The Upcoming Holiday Mini Market

Cristina Bocanegra joined Steph and Rosie to talk all about the upcoming Mini Market. The Austin Holiday Mini Market will take place on Sunday, December 5th from 10am-4pm at Distribution Hall. Join in for their biggest Mini Market to date! They are doubling in size and excited to introduce you to their biggest line up of small business vendors! In addition to their 65 vendors, guests can enjoy free drinks including wine from Bev, Ranch Riders, Mayawell and Rambler, tunes from local DJ Lilith, free gift bags for the first 30 guests through the doors, brand activations by Woom Bikes and Earlybird CBD, and more. Mini Market is always free to attend and open to the public. Garage parking is available across the street and free street parking is nearby.

When: Sunday, December 5th from 10am to 4pm at Distribution Hall.



Where: Distribution Hall



Why: Mini Market is your curated guide to shopping small. We make supporting small, women and mother-owned businesses from around the country, convenient for conscious shoppers and modern families.

RSVP for Free: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/austin-holiday-mini-market-tickets-161681350271