Shop, Sip & Stroll On South Congress Avenue All Summer Long

Soak up the summer sun and support your local businesses! Austin’s iconic South Congress Shopping District is bringing back the heat with a jam-packed summer event series offering the best of old and new Austin. Summer on SoCo marks the official return of SoCo’s beloved First Thursdays August 5 and September 2. Locals and tourists alike can shop ‘til they drop while enjoying special First Thursday promotions, activations, and more from SoCo’s businesses.

First Thursday Happening August 8, 2021 at 6 P.M. at South Congress Hotel

South Congress Hotel

Swing by the June’s patio to start your tour with a free pour of Una Lou from @ScribeWinery this Thursday (8/5) from 5 P.M. until they run out.

An Austin tradition that takes place on the first Thursday of every month, First Thursday spans South Congress Avenue from Nellie Street to Annie Street. The event brings together local arts and crafts vendors who set up shop under tents, and area stores and restaurants stay open past their regular hours to accommodate nighttime shoppers.

Live music returns to SoCo as well throughout the series with characteristic pop-up performances on SoCo’s sidewalks and Güero’s Taco Bar’s famous live music series recurring weekly on the Oak Garden Stage.

Get the most out of the series by picking up a “Summer on SoCo Punch Card” available at participating SoCo businesses. A purchase of any value from the businesses listed on the card gets you a “punch” on any day throughout the series. Punch out your card to completion and follow the instructions on the back to enter the “Summer on SoCo Raffle” for a chance to win big. Shoppers are welcome to submit multiple completed punch cards to increase their chances to win!

Fabulous prizes include a grand prize of a one-night staycation at the South Congress Hotel as well as curated gift baskets, merch and gift cards from SoCo businesses including Letterpress Play, Manready Mercantile, Esby, Noah Marion Leather Goods & Apothecary, Home Slice Pizza, Güero’s Taco Bar, Aviator Nation, Maya Star and many more.

To be mindful of health and safety, the South Congress Shopping District kindly requests shoppers comply with the sanitation and mask protocols as upheld by each independent business.

For more information visit visitsoco.com. Make sure to give them a follow on Instagram at @southcongressatx and like them on Facebook at @SouthCongress.

We want to know your favorite spot on South Congress Avenue! Send us an email at Studio512TV@KXAN.com, we’d love to hear from you.